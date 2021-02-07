Astronauts Will Have 'Ultimate Nosebleed Seats' for Big Game

(Newser)
–
The International Space Station will pass over Tampa's Raymond James Stadium on Sunday evening as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs face off for Super Bowl LV. If the weather is clear, the seven astronauts aboard the station will be able to glimpse the stadium, per Space, giving them the “ultimate nosebleed seats” for the big game. The station will be “within sighting range of Tampa” at 7:15pm, according to a statement from NASA. “Weather permitting, the sighting opportunity will be about the same time two NFL football teams will be competing to win the game at Raymond James Stadium,” the agency said. On Friday, Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi tweeted a photo of the Super Bowl venue as it appears from about 240 miles above the Earth, Bay News 9 reports. “The Super Bowl will start soon in Tampa,” Noguchi wrote. (Read more Super Bowl stories.)