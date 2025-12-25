Politics | Christmas Eve Trump Jokes About Coal in Christmas Eve Kids' Calls President, first lady take part in NORAD tradition By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Dec 25, 2025 5:14 AM CST Copied President Trump at Christmas Eve dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) President Trump and first lady Melania Trump fielded Christmas Eve calls from kids, and the president took a jokey detour into politics. When a girl from Kansas voiced the age-old wish to avoid getting coal, Trump responded: "Not coal, no you don't want coal—you mean clean, beautiful coal. I had to do that, I'm sorry," he added with a laugh. "Coal is clean and beautiful. Please remember that at all costs." As the Hill notes, Trump uses those adjectives frequently to describe coal as he seeks to boost its use. Trump also mixed in a national security theme. "We track Santa all over the world," he told another young caller, referring to the military's NORAD tradition, per NBC News. "We want to make sure he's not infiltrated, that we're not infiltrating into our country a bad Santa." "Santa loves you," he told an Oklahoma child. "Santa loves Oklahoma like I do. You know, Oklahoma was very good to me in the election. So I love Oklahoma. Don't ever leave Oklahoma, OK?" "We won Pennsylvania, actually, three times," he told a child in that state, reiterating his claim of a stolen 2020 result. "I bet your mom voted properly." But it wasn't all politics. When an 8-year-old from North Carolina worried Santa might get upset if they didn't leave out cookies, Trump said, "I think he won't get mad, but I think he'll be very disappointed. You know, Santa, he tends to be a little bit on the cherubic side," he added. "Do you know what cherubic means? A little on the heavy side. I think Santa would like some cookies." Read These Next Online sleuths expose Epstein file redactions. Rob and Michele Reiner died within a minute of each other. Sammy Davis Jr.'s ex, Swedish actor May Britt, is dead at 91. Sean Combs' team files appeal, argues he should be released. Report an error