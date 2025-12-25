Trump Includes 'Scum' in Christmas Message

President Trump used his Christmas greeting this year to again attack his political opponents, delivering a message that was heavier on his customary political talking points than it was peace on Earth. In a post Wednesday on X, the president wrote, "Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly." He went on to claim that under his administration the US no longer has "open borders," transgender inclusion policies, or "weak law enforcement," and pointed instead to what he called a "record" stock market, strong retirement accounts, low crime, and "no inflation," the Hill reports.

The holiday message continues Trump's pattern of using Christmas posts to single out opponents. Last year, he wrote that 37 people whose death sentences were commuted by Joe Biden should "GO TO HELL" and said he would not wish them a merry Christmas. The year before, he urged that people he accused of trying to ruin the country should "rot in Hell." A couple of his predecessors invoked an alternative holiday joy. Joe Biden's post was a family photo with the caption, "Wishing you a peaceful and joyous Christmas Eve filled with love." Some online posted that alongside Trump's longer message, per Yahoo Entertainment.

Michelle and Barack Obama posted their own messages on a photo of the couple after both began with "Merry Christmas," per People. "Barack and I send you our heartfelt wishes for a blessed holiday and joyful start to the new year," the former first lady wrote. "Michelle and I hope you have a wonderful holiday filled with light and joy," said her husband.