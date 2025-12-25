Veteran TV Actor Pat Finn Dies at 60

The name may not be of the household variety, but even casual watchers of sitcoms going back to the 1990s have likely encountered actor Pat Finn. The 60-year-old has died after a recurrence of bladder cancer, reports People . A representative confirmed he died Monday at his Los Angeles home, with family at his side. Finn was perhaps best known for his recurring role as Bill Norwood on ABC's The Middle, which he joined in 2011 and stayed with through the series finale in 2018.

Earlier, he turned up in some of TV's biggest comedies, including Seinfeld, where he played Joe Mayo, and Friends, where he appeared as Monica's boyfriend, Dr. Roger. His résumé also included a lead role opposite George Wendt on The George Wendt Show and a stint as Phil Jr. on Murphy Brown in the mid-1990s. Deadline has a thorough list. "One of the best dudes I knew with a perfect sense of humor," wrote friend and comedian Jeff Dye.

Finn was first treated for bladder cancer in 2022 and initially went into remission before the disease returned and spread. A native of Chicago's comedy scene, Finn attended Marquette University, where he played rugby with future Saturday Night Live star Chris Farley, notes TMZ. The two later shared an apartment when both joined the Second City troupe. Finn is survived by his wife of 35 years, Donna, and their three children, Cassidy, Caitlin, and Ryan.