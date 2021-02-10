(Newser) – Britney Spears has spoken—and it's in defense of normalcy. Framing Britney Spears, the new documentary examining Spears' rise and very public breakdown, shows the pop star never had what most people would consider a "normal" life. But she'd like one now. "I'll always love being on stage ... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person," the 39-year-old wrote Tuesday on Instagram, alongside a video of a years-old performance of "Toxic," per the BBC. "I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life!!!!" Days earlier, Spears had shared a video of herself playing with kinetic sand, a popular sensory toy. "I do this at least two hours a day," she wrote. "It's the best thing I've ever bought in my life." Spears didn't comment on the documentary in her post on Tuesday, but she did allude to it.

"Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories," she wrote. "Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens." Her boyfriend, actor and model Sam Asghari, was more pointed. "I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," he wrote in an Instagram story, per the Cut. He was referring to Spears' father, who serves as his daughter's sole conservator against her wishes, and whom Asghari called a "total dick." Spears' attorney has claimed she's afraid of her father. In December, Jamie Spears told CNN that he only wishes to protect his daughter from "those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her." (More from the statement here.)