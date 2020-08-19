In Rare Move, Britney Spears Makes Her Wishes Known

(Newser) – "The world don't have a clue," Jamie Spears said earlier this month of the #FreeBritney movement. But maybe the 38-year-old pop star does? The New York Times on Tuesday cited a court filing in which Britney Spears expresses that she is "strongly opposed" to her dad once again serving as her conservator and overseer of her financial affairs and estate; it's a role he held from 2008, when the singer experienced a series of public meltdowns, to last fall, when health issues caused him to give up those duties. They were transferred to licensed conservator Jodi Montgomery. The Monday filing requests that Montgomery's appointment—which ends Aug. 22, per the Los Angeles Times—be made permanent, while noting said request does not waive Spears' right to seek to have the conservatorship ended at a future time. It also asks that her finances be overseen by "a qualified corporate fiduciary."

Spears also asserts in the filing that the conservatorship "must be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes." Among those wishes: She doesn't want to perform "at this time." The filing makes clear that it doesn't expect Jamie Spears to happily swallow the news, explicitly stating that Britney Spears' lawyer anticipates "any effort to achieve my client’s objectives as stated above will be aggressively contested by James." A status hearing is set for Wednesday, and the LAT notes a #FreeBritney rally will simultaneously be held outside the courthouse. The New York Times notes it marks a substantial change for the singer, who has largely been mum on the arrangement and "has made little effort through her court-appointed lawyer to alter the structure of the conservatorship." (Read more Britney Spears stories.)

