Florida Golfer Dies While Reportedly Looking for Ball

(Newser) – A Florida golfer died on the course Sunday morning, possibly in the search for a lost ball. CNN reports Hermilo Jazmines set out with a friend at the East Lake Woodlands Country Club in Oldsmar. Shortly after 7:30am they reached the third hole, and Jazmines was last spotted looking for his ball near the hole's green. WFLA reports the 74-year-old was reported missing, and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office subsequently found his submerged body in a water feature on the course; his putter and golf cart were close by.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. "Investigators say the evidence suggests Jazmines may have fallen into the water and drowned. Deputies spoke with friends of Jazmines who say he likes to search the course for lost golf balls," says the sheriff's office. An autopsy is planned. (Read more golf stories.)