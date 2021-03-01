Lady Gaga's Dog Walker: a 'Guardian Angel' Was Left Behind

(Newser) – Ryan Fischer, the dog walker shot during the dog-napping of two of Lady Gaga's three French bulldogs, wants to thank everyone who helped him, especially his "guardian angel." That would be Asia, the third dog. After the Wednesday shooting, "an angel trotted over and laid next to me," Fischer writes in an Instagram post. "I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we'd been on together, apologized that I couldn't defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself," he writes. CCTV video of the robbery shows that after the two attackers took off with one dog each, Asia stayed with the injured Fischer. He was hospitalized in critical condition, but relatives say he is expected to make a full recovery, People reports.

Fischer writes in a second post that he is "still in recovery from a very close call with death" and has kept himself from the media, "but the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense." He thanks police for efforts that led to the safe return of dogs Koji and Gustav and Lady Gaga for her "unwavering" support as a friend. "A lot of healing still needs to happen, but I look forward to the future and the moment when I get bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even an excitement pee?) from Asia, Koji, and Gustav," he writes. Police say the woman who brought the dogs to a police station Friday is apparently not involved in the case and the two suspects are still at large.