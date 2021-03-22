If Filibuster Goes, Trump Has Advice for Republicans

(Newser) – Former President Trump continues to raise his public profile, this time in a podcast interview in which he weighs in on DC's filibuster debate. If Democrats get rid of the filibuster, "it will be catastrophic for the Republican party," Trump said on the Truth with Lisa Boothe program, per the Hill. Democrats are considering ditching the parliamentary move in order to quickly push through major elements of President Biden's agenda. With the filibuster in place, Democrats need 60 votes to pass legislation, but they would need only a simple majority in the 100-person chamber without it. Axios notes that Trump in 2018 advocated for the opposite position, telling Senate Republicans (then in control) to kill the filibuster in case Democrats eventually took over, per Politico.

"Look, he's hanging by a thread right now with respect to the filibuster," Trump said in the podcast interview about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. "If they get rid of the filibuster, if they knock it out, it will be catastrophic for the Republican Party." As of now, a few Democratic holdouts, including West Virginia's Joe Manchin, oppose eliminating the measure, notes Business Insider. If Democrats do manage to kill the filibuster, Trump had some advice for GOP senators. "There is one thing you can do: not show up," he said. "If the Republicans don't show up—in other words, there's no vote. As I understand it, with 50-50 ... the vice presidential vote doesn't count in that case, so they can't get that through." (President Biden favors a return to old-school filibusters.)