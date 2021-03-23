Incredible Drone Footage Captures Iceland Volcano Eruption

(Newser) – "Whoa" is really the only word to describe the footage captured by a drone of a volcanic eruption in Iceland. Fagradalsfjall erupted over the weekend for the first time in more than 800 years, CNET reports. Filmmaker Bjorn Steinbekk sent the drone over the 1,263-foot volcano, Newsweek reports. He says the drone apparently suffered no ill effects from being so close to the flowing lava, but adds a reassuring tip to aspiring filmmakers: "Never be afraid—you can always buy a new drone!"

Steinbekk, who was standing around 50 feet from the edge of the lava field as the drone flew overhead, notes that the eruption was "very harmless." Officials say seismic activity was minor, and the area the lava covered measured about 1,640 feet wide in a very remote region. Locals have been expecting the eruption for weeks as seismic activity ramped up, and no one was injured. You can view a livestream of the eruption here. (Read more viral video stories.)