Sidney Powell: 'No Reasonable Person' Would Have Bought My Claims

Oh, those claims that Dominion Voting Systems machines were rigged to throw the presidential election to Joe Biden? "No reasonable person" would have taken those statements as facts, Sidney Powell, former member of then-President Trump's legal team, says in a new court filing. Powell is seeking to have Dominion's defamation lawsuit against her dropped, CNN reports. Her argument, which Law and Crime has in full, is that Powell was clearly making "highly charged and political" statements to describe why she had filed lawsuits on behalf of Trump arguing that Dominion was involved in a vast conspiracy to steal the election from him. She was, the filing argues, simply stating her own "opinion," leaving the public to reach "their own conclusions" about what happened.

Dominion, the suit claims, even referred to Powell's statements as "wild" and "outlandish." "Such characterizations of the allegedly defamatory statements further support defendants’ position that reasonable people would not accept such statements as fact but view them only as claims that await testing by the courts through the adversary process," the filing states. It argues Powell's claims were protected statements of political opinion over which she cannot be litigated, and notes that such statements are known to be "inherently prone to exaggeration and hyperbole." Powell's lawyer tells the Wall Street Journal Powell stands by the statements she made, based as they were on "her view of the factual affidavits that were presented to her." (Read more Sidney Powell stories.)