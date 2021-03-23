On the Rise in Myanmar: 'Humanless Protests'

(Newser) – With at least 250 protesters having been killed since the military coup in Myanmar last month, Reuters reports that what it calls "humanless protests" are becoming increasingly popular. Anti-junta messages and displays are popping up on trees, in streets, and even on cookware; dolls, toys, mannequins, and cardboard cutouts have replaced protesters in the streets; and protesters are releasing hundreds of red balloons calling for international aid and help from the UN.

Those who are taking to the streets are doing so in safer ways: Drivers are honking and gesturing from their cars in convoys; medical workers marched pre-dawn, before security patrols started up for the day. Meanwhile, a friend was calling attention to the plight of an Australian couple working in the country as consultants being detained at their Myanmar home and not allowed to leave the country, but a detained BBC journalist has reportedly been released. The European Union and the US on Monday imposed sanctions targeting 11 Myanmar officials, 10 of them top military officers, the AP reports. (Read more Myanmar stories.)