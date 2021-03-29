Fox Hires Trump Daughter-in-Law

(Newser) – Fox News is no longer Donald Trump's favorite network—but he now has a family member on its payroll. Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law, has officially joined Fox as a contributor, though she said on Fox & Friends Monday that she had already felt like an "unofficial member of the team" for years, Variety reports. "It was kind of a joke over the past five years, I would come there so often that the security guards were like, maybe we should just give you a key," she said.

story continues below

Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, is the first member of the former president's family to take a job with Fox since Trump left office in January, the Hollywood Reporter notes. But her time at the network might be short-lived: She acknowledged she is weighing a Senate run next year for the seat that will open up when Republican Sen. Richard Burr retires. Other Fox contributors, including Sarah Huckabee Sanders, have left the network after announcing runs for office. Lara Trump said Monday that Fox has been "very generous" about her political plans and has promised to work with her "make sure that all the rules are followed and we do everything properly." (Fox hired Kayleigh McEnany earlier this month.)