Politics / Fox News Trump May Be Gunning to Cripple Fox News Axios says he plans a digital rival, while CNN's Brian Stelter sees a 'robust' challenge to Fox elsewhere By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Nov 12, 2020 10:45 AM CST Copied This file photo shows the studio for Fox News Channel's 24-hour news service in New York. (Fox News Channel via AP) (Newser) – It's no secret that relations between President Trump and Fox News have soured of late—especially after the network called Arizona for Joe Biden ahead of everyone else. Now, a report at Axios suggests things are going to get worse. The outlet says Trump plans to create a digital media company to compete with Fox for viewers on the right. Coverage: Revenge: "He plans to wreck Fox," a source tells Axios. For now, expect Trump to publicly slam the network at rallies. The longer-term strategy involves creating a digital streaming service—much easier and cheaper to launch than a cable network—and making use of Trump's extensive database of supporters to lure subscribers away from Fox. Read the next page