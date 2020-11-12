(Newser) – It's no secret that relations between President Trump and Fox News have soured of late—especially after the network called Arizona for Joe Biden ahead of everyone else. Now, a report at Axios suggests things are going to get worse. The outlet says Trump plans to create a digital media company to compete with Fox for viewers on the right. Coverage:

Revenge: "He plans to wreck Fox," a source tells Axios. For now, expect Trump to publicly slam the network at rallies. The longer-term strategy involves creating a digital streaming service—much easier and cheaper to launch than a cable network—and making use of Trump's extensive database of supporters to lure subscribers away from Fox.