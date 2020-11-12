 
Trump May Be Gunning to Cripple Fox News

Axios says he plans a digital rival, while CNN's Brian Stelter sees a 'robust' challenge to Fox elsewhere
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 12, 2020 10:45 AM CST

(Newser) – It's no secret that relations between President Trump and Fox News have soured of late—especially after the network called Arizona for Joe Biden ahead of everyone else. Now, a report at Axios suggests things are going to get worse. The outlet says Trump plans to create a digital media company to compete with Fox for viewers on the right. Coverage:

  • Revenge: "He plans to wreck Fox," a source tells Axios. For now, expect Trump to publicly slam the network at rallies. The longer-term strategy involves creating a digital streaming service—much easier and cheaper to launch than a cable network—and making use of Trump's extensive database of supporters to lure subscribers away from Fox.

