Feds 'Ready to Rock-and-Roll' in Push to Expand Wind Power

(Newser) – National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy says the Biden administration is "ready to rock-and-roll" with plans to boost offshore wind energy production along the East Coast. McCarthy said Monday that the administration plans to speed up development of clean energy projects and generate 30 million gigawatts of offshore wind power—enough to power 10 million homes—by 2030, the Washington Post reports. She said projects including a massive wind farm off the New Jersey coast would generate "thousands of good-paying union jobs" in "the ocean and in our port cities and in our heartland." The Ocean Winds project in New Jersey would be the third commercial-scale wind power operations in US waters, though more than a dozen others are planned.

The White House says meeting its target will create more than 44,000 jobs and employ 33,000 others in related industries, as well as preventing the emission of 78 million tons of carbon dioxide, the AP reports. The administration says it has identified a priority area for offshore wind power in the waters between Long Island and the New Jersey coast. It says it will support the US industry, which is in its infancy compared to operations in Europe, with $230 million in funding for port infrastructure, $3 billion in loan guarantees for developers, and millions in research and development funding, reports Bloomberg. The policy is a major shift from the Trump administration, which opposed wind projects on land and offshore. (In 2012, Trump complained about "monstrous turbines" near his Scottish golf resort.)