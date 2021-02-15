Politics / Lara Trump Political Buzz Finds Another Trump Daughter-in-law Lara's prospects get a boost from Lindsey Graham By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Feb 15, 2021 11:55 AM CST Copied Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of Donald Trump, in a file photo. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Newser) – Lindsey Graham put Lara Trump in the political spotlight over the weekend by declaring her the "biggest winner" of her father-in-law's second impeachment trial. The reason? Graham thinks she's now the GOP frontrunner in the North Carolina race to replace the retiring Sen. Richard Burr, after the Republican voted to convict Donald Trump. Coverage: Lara Trump, 38, is a North Carolina native and the wife of Eric Trump. A poll last year ranked her as the favorite among possible GOP primary candidates, reports the Hill. (Trump herself liked those results.) But will she run? A senior GOP official tells the New York Times that Trump is undecided and will make up her mind in the next several months. The official adds that the Jan. 6 riot tilted her against seeking office. (Last year, reports surfaced that she was definitely interested.) story continues below Lara Trump is a former personal trainer and TV producer who became increasingly involved in her father-in-law's political campaigns of 2016 and 2020, per the Guardian. (She courted controversy when she appeared to mock Joe Biden's stutter.) Though she's a North Carolina native, even graduating from NC State, Trump currently lives with husband Eric and their two children in suburban New York City, notes the Times. (Her Twitter bio reads "NC girl in NYC.") She would have to move back to North Carolina to run. The race is expected to be one of the most hotly contested (and expensive) in the nation as the GOP attempts to regain control of the Senate in 2022, notes Fox News. Former GOP Rep. Mark Walker already is in the race, and he disagreed on the network Monday with Graham's assessment that Lara Trump is now the favorite. However, he also made a point to criticize Burr's vote to convict Donald Trump, as well Mitch McConnell's speech criticizing the former president. As for the current GOP divide over Donald Trump: "There are divisions, but there's also opportunities to bring people together," he said. (Read more Lara Trump stories.)