(Newser) – Lindsey Graham put Lara Trump in the political spotlight over the weekend by declaring her the "biggest winner" of her father-in-law's second impeachment trial. The reason? Graham thinks she's now the GOP frontrunner in the North Carolina race to replace the retiring Sen. Richard Burr, after the Republican voted to convict Donald Trump. Coverage:

Lara Trump, 38, is a North Carolina native and the wife of Eric Trump. A poll last year ranked her as the favorite among possible GOP primary candidates, reports the Hill. (Trump herself liked those results.)

But will she run? A senior GOP official tells the New York Times that Trump is undecided and will make up her mind in the next several months. The official adds that the Jan. 6 riot tilted her against seeking office. (Last year, reports surfaced that she was definitely interested.)

