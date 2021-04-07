Why the World's Eyes Were Focused on Greenland's Vote

(Newser) – "A row over rare-earth deposits could bring down Greenland's government," read an NPR headline on Tuesday. On Wednesday, "could" shifted to "did." The AP reports the country's main opposition party managed to get the most votes in a parliamentary election, ending the decades-long ruling tenure of the center-left Forward (Siumut) party. The left-leaning Community of the People party (Inuit Ataqatigiit) took 37% of the vote. It will have 12 seats in the 31-seat Greenlandic national assembly, to Forward's 10 seats and will now endeavor to form a coalition government with a minimum of 16 seats. NPR details what was at stake. Thanks in part to the melting of Greenland's ice cap, it's becoming easier to access what are believed to be huge deposits of rare-earth minerals that other nations have been licking their lips over. It has led to an economy vs. environment division. More:

