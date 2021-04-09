Khloe Kardashian Faces Backlash After Photo Drama

(Newser) – For those who haven't been keeping up with the Kardashians, this week has seen high drama involving the accidental release of a photo showing Khloe Kardashian looking like a normal person. The 36-year-old Kardashian sister's team said the unedited bikini photo taken at a family gathering had been posted to social media in error by an assistant and they tried to have it removed after it spread widely online, the BBC reports. Kardashian then posted a near-nude video of herself on Instagram, saying "this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered." She said that "as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life," she has every right to ask for unflattering photos not to be shared. She said she has faced constant pressure to be "perfect" and meet other's standards, but not everybody was sympathetic, reports the Los Angeles Times.

Critics noted that family members including Khloe herself run clothing lines and heavily curate their images. "What beauty standards were you trying to live up to?" one woman said online, per the Times. "Because in my lifetime, the Kardashians set the beauty standard. Unrealistic and unattainable beauty standards that have caused body dysmorphia and body image issues in SO many young women and girls." Leah Dolan at CNN notes that there is sometimes a "troubling sense of glee" when celebrities who edit photos of themselves are exposed. "The great lengths Kardashian will go to maintain her carefully curated image and the great lengths the public will go to expose her are two symptoms of the same wider issue: how relentless and pervasive the policing of women's bodies really is," she writes. (Read more Khloe Kardashian stories.)