Mrs. World 2020 Arrested in Crown-Grabbing Incident

(Newser) – Mrs. World 2020 now faces assault charges. Caroline Jurie, who won Mrs. Sri Lanka in 2019 before going on to win Mrs. World, was arrested after the bizarre Sunday night incident in which she yanked the crown off the head of the new Mrs. Sri Lanka moments after she'd won the title, the Guardian reports. Pushpika de Silva was later given the crown back, but she suffered head injuries in the incident and treated at a hospital, the BBC reports. Jurie stated before she took the crown that de Silva was divorced (Mrs. Sri Lanka entrants must be married), but it turns out de Silva is actually just separated.

story continues below

"We have arrested Jurie and (her associate) Chula Manamendra in connection with a charge of assault and causing damage to Nelum Pokuna (theater)," police say in a statement; mirrors were allegedly smashed in the backstage area. De Silva says she tried to handle things out of court, and would drop the charges if Jurie apologized, but she refused. The national director of Mrs. Sri Lanka World says the Mrs. World organization is investigating, and calls Jurie's behavior a "disgrace." Some are calling for her to be stripped of her Mrs. World title. (Read more beauty pageant stories.)