Scottie Pippen's Son Dead at 33

(Newser) – Scottie Pippen's firstborn, Antron, died Sunday at age 33, the NBA legend announced in a Twitter thread containing photos of father and son. "The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game," he wrote. "Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn't had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became." Pippen did not reveal Antron's cause of death. Antron, who played college basketball, was the only child of Pippen and his first wife, Karen McCollum, CBS News reports; Pippen went on to have seven more children, one of whom died nine days after birth, Hollywood Life reports.