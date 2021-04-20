Trump Considering 2024 Run 'Beyond Seriously'

(Newser) – Former President Trump is keeping his name alive as a potential 2024 candidate. "I am looking at it very seriously," he told Sean Hannity in an interview on Fox News on Monday night. "Beyond seriously. From a legal standpoint, I don’t want to really talk about it yet. It's a little too soon." Trump didn't elaborate on what he meant with his reference to the "legal standpoint," though USA Today notes he is under investigation in New York over his financial dealings and in Georgia over allegations of interference in the 2020 vote count. "Look, I've got tremendous numbers," Trump said when Hannity pressed him on a possible run. "There is more popularity [for me] now than there was the day before the election," he added, citing concern about migrants at the border, taxes, and gun control.

Even if he doesn't run, however, Trump made clear he intends to play a role in shaping the GOP agenda by supporting candidates on the state and national level. "If they need a rally, we'll do a rally," he said. "We'll do calls. We'll do all sorts of things." He also made a point to single out for criticism Mitch Romney and Lisa Murkowski, two Republican senators who have sometimes opposed his agenda, and he complained that Democrats are more unified in Congress. The solution is to run more candidates who back his "America First" movement, says Trump. "If you want to win and win big, you have to do that," he says. "You have to do it."