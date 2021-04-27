CDC Issues New Guidelines for Wearing Masks Outdoors

(Newser) – New guidance from the CDC: Fully vaccinated Americans don't need to wear masks outdoors unless they are in a big crowd of strangers, and those who are unvaccinated can go without a face covering outside in some cases, too, per the AP. The CDC released the updated guidance Tuesday in yet another carefully calibrated step on the road back to normal from the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 570,000 people in US. For most of the past year, the CDC had been advising Americans to wear masks outdoors if they are within 6 feet of each other. Now:

