Tony Blair's Hair Horrifies Brits

(Newser) – After being closed for months, barbers in Britain reopened earlier this month as lockdown measures were eased—and after a TV appearance Wednesday, a lot of people want Tony Blair to get to one ASAP. In his first public appearance in weeks, the former prime minister spoke to ITV about local elections and possible independence, but viewers were massively distracted by the mullet hairstyle he had grown during lockdown. CNN reports that Blair's new look was likened to Gollum, nightclub owner Peter Stringfellow, and Doc Brown from Back to the Future, but one Twitter user called those comparisons a "shocking erasure" for Vigo the Carpathian, the villain in Ghostbusters II.