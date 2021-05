(Newser) – New Jersey apparently wants its residents partying this summer—safely. As part of "Operation Jersey Summer," Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday the state is launching a "Shot and a Beer" program. "Any New Jerseyan who gets their first vaccine dose in the month of May and takes their vaccination card to a participating brewery will receive a free beer," Murphy tweeted. The state is making walk-up COVID-19 vaccine appointments available, and has also launched a program to help people go directly from religious services to vaccination sites, NBC News reports. About 37% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. Starting May 19, coronavirus-related restrictions in the state will be greatly eased, Murphy also announced Monday.

story continues below

"We need that push" to get more people vaccinated, a public health expert tells ABC News. "You have to find a way to motivate people. This is one way to do it." And other states appear to agree: In Connecticut, vaccinated people can get a free drink this month; in West Virginia, anyone between the ages of 16 and 35 who gets vaccinated will receive a $100 savings bond. Last month, the New York Post put out a list of companies offering freebies to those who flash their vaccine card. (Read more coronavirus stories.)