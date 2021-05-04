FBI Agent Shoots Armed Man Outside CIA Headquarters

(Newser) – At least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia on Monday, authorities said. The suspect was shot and wounded after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon," around 6pm, the FBI said in a statement. The unidentified suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known, the AP reports. The FBI said it is reviewing the incident. “The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances,” the FBI said.

story continues below

Sources tell CNN the man drove up to the CIA's gates Monday morning and suggested he had a bomb. Unnamed officials tell NBC News that the shooting came after an hourslong standoff; in the evening, the man allegedly tried to drive onto the facility and was stopped by armed guards. The sources say the same man has tried to drive onto the campus in the past. He allegedly got out of his car brandishing a gun after security officials tried to push his car back when he refused to move it himself.