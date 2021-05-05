New Trump Platform Is Here

(Newser) – On the eve of Donald Trump's Facebook fate being decided, the former president launched his own communications platform. From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, unveiled Tuesday and found here, features a timeline of messages from Trump and offers readers the option to share them to Facebook or Twitter, both of which, of course, have banned Trump himself from their platforms. But the Facebook ban may not be permanent; the AP reports. At 9am Wednesday, the company's quasi-independent Oversight Board will rule either for or against the former prez; if it decides in his favor, his Facebook and Instagram accounts will be reinstated. If not, his ban from both sites will remain "indefinite." As for Trump's Twitter suspension, a spokesperson says it remains permanent.

But back to Trump's new virtual desk. As the AP points out, it's "little more than a displays of Trump’s recent statements," which can already be accessed elsewhere on his website, and Fox News notes that it offers no option for readers to actually reply to said statements. Followers can, however, sign up to receive alerts every time a new message is posted. Many on Twitter were jokingly referring to it as a blog. Politico hypothesizes that the site could lead to more social media trouble for users sharing his messages, but Twitter says there won't be any problem as long as the messages don't violate its guidelines. Facebook didn't comment on the matter. Those who were hoping for more, fear not: Trump's spokesperson tweeted that the "desk" is not the new social media platform Trump's team has been promising for months, but that news on that is coming soon. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)