Josh Duggar Argues He Should Be Released

Josh Duggar argues that he is neither a flight risk nor a danger to the community, and as such, he should be released on bail in advance of his trial on child pornography charges. The bond motion, obtained by People and Page Six, notes that Duggar has been aware of the federal probe since November 2019 when his now-closed used car dealership was raided by Homeland Security agents and that since then he hasn't gone anywhere, has cooperated with authorities, and ultimately surrendered. It also argues that Duggar has close ties to his Arkansas community and "a widely-recognizable face and has spent the majority of his life in the public spotlight—making any concern that he is a risk of flight all the more unwarranted."

Duggar, 33, also points out he has no prior criminal convictions. The judge noted at Duggar's initial hearing that if he was released on bond he won't be allowed to live with minors, but Duggar asked to be allowed to return home to his pregnant wife Anna and their six kids. Per TMZ, Duggar says he'll abide by any bail conditions set to ensure his appearance at future hearings. A decision will be made at a Wednesday bond hearing. Meanwhile, Jill Duggar Dillard's husband, Derick Dillard, is not mincing words when it comes to his feelings on Josh's scandal and how it relates to his in-laws; Today has more on that. And separately, Jinger Duggar reflected on Josh's molestation scandal in her new book; Us has excerpts.