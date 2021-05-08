Amazon Worker Dies at Warehouse in Alabama

(Newser) – An Amazon employee at the warehouse where unionization efforts were recently rejected has died. The man, whose name has not yet been released, was found unconscious in a bathroom and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, AL.com reports. An Amazon spokesperson, Maria Boschetti, said, "We're deeply saddened by the passing of a member of our team, and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his loved ones during this difficult time," GeekWire reports. No more details were released about what Amazon called a "personal medical incident."

The Bessemer warehouse workers were in the spotlight last month when they voted not to unionize. Complaints about treatment at Amazon often make the news, and CEO Jeff Bezos has gone on record saying he wants the company to do better. The Seattle-based company pays new hires $15 per hour, and is planning to raise pay for other workers staring this month. Labor organizers still have their eye on Amazon’s warehouses, and other major retailers are boosting wages, too. (Read more stories about Amazon.)