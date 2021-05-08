Aubrey Plaza Has Subtle Reveal

(Newser) – Aubrey Plaza has revealed major personal news in an offhand way, posting, "So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble." The "husband" part is new, and her publicist confirmed that it's accurate, the AP reports. No details were provided. Plaza, 36, and Jeff Baena, 43, a director, have been a couple for about a decade and have regularly worked together; the actress' Instagram post referred to Spin Me Round, their next film. Plaza is directing for the first time in a Showtime series, Cinema Toast, that Baena created, per People. She said they worked on the project while holed up for months during the pandemic.

On a personal level, Plaza said it "was kind of nice to just be forced to be in one place for that long," adding, "Could have gone either way, I guess." Plaza, who appeared on NBC's Parks and Recreation from 2009 to 2015 and joined its reunion last fall, discussed their relationship in 2019. "I think that when you're with someone that is in your field, they understand what you're dealing with on a deeper level," she said. "So obviously you are able to support each other and really understand kind of the journey that we're both on." Plaza added, "But, you know, working with your partner can always be challenging."