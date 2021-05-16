Reporter Quits Amid Princess Diana Interview Inquiry

(Newser) – The BBC journalist who famously sat with Princess Diana for the bombshell interview detailing her marriage to Prince Charles has quit just as an investigation into his methods for securing that 1995 interview wraps. Per CNN, the BBC said 58-year-old Martin Bashir has been struggling with health problems for months and will step down from his role as religion editor. People reports Bashir, who has long been accused of using forged documents to convince the late royal to sit for the interview, underwent heart surgery last year and continues to suffer from lingering issues. He reportedly informed BBC he'd be leaving last month.

