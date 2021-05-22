Mystery of Florida Airport Monkeys Has Been Solved

In this undated photo provided by Deborah Williams, a vervet monkey is seen in Dania Beach, Fla. Williams, is the lead author of a study that determined that a colony of monkeys in urban South Florida came from a group of monkeys that escaped from the Dania Chimpanzee Farm in 1948. (Deborah Williams via AP)

