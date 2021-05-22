6-Year-Old Shot Dead in Road Rage Attack

(Newser)
–
A 6-year-old boy seated in the backseat of his mother’s car on a Southern California freeway was shot to death by another driver in a road-rage attack Friday, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 8am on State Route 55 in the city of Orange, per the AP. “It was an isolated road rage incident between the mom and another driver from a white sedan,” California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olivera told KTLA. “Not sure if there were any passengers in that white sedan but apparently there was a shot fired from that sedan into the silver car, and unfortunately, the child that was seated in the right rear seat was struck,” he said. A couple who stopped to assist the distraught mother told CBSLA she told them another car passed her before moving behind her as she changed lanes. That's when the shots were fired, the couple said.
The boy was rushed by fire officials to Children’s Hospital Orange County, where he was pronounced dead. His family has since identified him as Aiden Leos of Costa Mesa and a GoFundMe
is asking for donations to help with burial costs and to support Aiden's mom while she takes time off work. Just over 12 hours after it was created, the campaign had raised nearly $60,000 of its $100,000 goal. The California Highway Patrol is asking for assistance from drivers who were in the area, especially those whose vehicles have dashboard cameras.
