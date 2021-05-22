6-Year-Old Shot Dead in Road Rage Attack

(Newser) – A 6-year-old boy seated in the backseat of his mother’s car on a Southern California freeway was shot to death by another driver in a road-rage attack Friday, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 8am on State Route 55 in the city of Orange, per the AP. “It was an isolated road rage incident between the mom and another driver from a white sedan,” California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olivera told KTLA. “Not sure if there were any passengers in that white sedan but apparently there was a shot fired from that sedan into the silver car, and unfortunately, the child that was seated in the right rear seat was struck,” he said. A couple who stopped to assist the distraught mother told CBSLA she told them another car passed her before moving behind her as she changed lanes. That's when the shots were fired, the couple said.

