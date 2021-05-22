$90K Seized From Man Who Sold Capitol Riot Footage

(Newser)
A Utah man who authorities say filmed himself and others during the Jan. 6 US Capitol riots and went on to sell footage of the shooting death of rioter Ashli Babbitt won't end up profiting, after all. Federal authorities have seized $90,000 from John Earle Sullivan, the amount he's believed to have made from video of Babbitt being killed as she attempted to breach the doors to the hallway outside the House chambers where congresspeople were sheltering during the attack, per Reuters.
Though he claims to have been a documentarian who was at the Capitol as an "activist and journalist" per Deseret News
, US officials have now charged him with eight criminal counts that include weapons charges related to the riot. He's one of over 440 people who've been charged in the wake of the attack by Donald Trump supporters, which left Babbitt and four others dead. In court filings seen by Reuters, Sullivan is accused of boasting about the now seized footage being "worth like a million of dollars, millions of dollars." He reportedly sold the footage to multiple news outlets, the names of which were redacted from the warrant.
