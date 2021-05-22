$90K Seized From Man Who Sold Capitol Riot Footage

(Newser) – A Utah man who authorities say filmed himself and others during the Jan. 6 US Capitol riots and went on to sell footage of the shooting death of rioter Ashli Babbitt won't end up profiting, after all. Federal authorities have seized $90,000 from John Earle Sullivan, the amount he's believed to have made from video of Babbitt being killed as she attempted to breach the doors to the hallway outside the House chambers where congresspeople were sheltering during the attack, per Reuters.

