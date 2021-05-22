 
Matt Gaetz's Ex Reportedly Cooperating With Authorities

News comes just days after friend's plea deal
By Liz MacGahan,  Newser Staff
Posted May 22, 2021 1:00 PM CDT

(Newser) – A woman Rep. Matt Gaetz used to date, who has known him since 2017, is cooperating with authorities, CNN reports. Gaetz, a Republican congressman from Florida serving his third term, is embroiled in a sex trafficking scandal. He’s been accused of paying for sex with a minor and taking a minor out of the country to the Bahamas for illegal purposes. That trip packed in another scandal—a medical marijuana entrepreneur may have tried to illegally influence Gaetz, Forbes reports. His ex, a Capitol Hill staffer, could be a key witness in a case that also includes an admission of guilt by a close associate.

Joel Greenberg admitted to sex trafficking of a minor and could face a decade in prison. Greenberg, a former county tax collector, does not name Gaetz in his plea deal, and Gaetz denies the accusation. But reports say Greenberg has named the congressman as one of the other adult men who paid for sex with minors. While Gaetz’s unnamed ex is helping prosecutors unravel transaction records, Gaetz is going on the defensive. He’s running ads accusing CNN of fake news in his district.
