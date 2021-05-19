Joe Rogan: Soon Straight White Men Won't Be Allowed Outside

(Newser) – Joe Rogan is once again courting controversy, though this time not related to his opinion on COVID-19 vaccines. The Spotify podcaster complained last week, during a sit-down with standup comedian Joe List, about "woke" culture, claiming that comedy movies are in danger of being "canceled" entirely and that if society continues to "agree to all these demands, it’ll eventually get to straight white men are not allowed to talk" or even "go outside." As List laughed, Rogan said, per NBC News, "I’m not joking. It really will get there. It’s that crazy." Reaction:

"Now, keep in mind Rogan has never been at risk of losing his platform, which Spotify reportedly paid $100 million for, even while he pals around with the alt-right," writes Tatiana Tenreyro at the AV Club.

