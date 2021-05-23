US / mass shootings 2 Parties, 2 Mass Shootings in Different States 2 dead in New Jersey, 1 dead in South Carolina By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted May 23, 2021 1:55 PM CDT Copied Investigators works the scene of a shooting in Fairfield Township, N.J., Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Investigators works the scene of a shooting in Fairfield Township, N.J., Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) View 1 more image (Newser) – Two mass shootings were in the news, one out of New Jersey, where two people were killed, and the other in South Carolina, where a 14-year-old girl was killed. Details: story continues below New Jersey: A family house party in South Jersey turned into a crime scene where at least two people were fatally shot and 12 others were wounded, state police said, per the AP. Authorities arrived at the house in Fairfield Township late Saturday night. Police said a 30-year-old man and 25-year-old-woman were killed. Twelve others were injured and transported to hospitals. No arrests have been made. Two cousins who live in the area of the shooting said they heard music from the party until after midnight, then a series of shots—at least 15 of them over a few minutes. Chaos ensued after that, with guests running in fear. Few details about what happened were available. “Nobody knows when someone's going to come out of the woods with a gun,” said Fairfield Township Mayor Benjamin Byrd Sr. South Carolina: More than a dozen people were shot during a concert in North Charleston, including a 14-year-old girl who was killed, police said Sunday. Early indications are that a fight broke out during what police called an unannounced and unauthorized concert in a neighborhood late Saturday, reports the AP. Officers were called to the scene around 10:30pm Saturday and found some of the people wounded by gunfire, said North Charleston police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard. Other victims had been driven to hospitals by others. More than a dozen people were shot, Deckard told media outlets. Police didn’t immediately release any information about a suspect or suspects. (Read more mass shootings stories.) View 1 more image