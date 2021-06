(Newser) – The random attacks on Asian Americans continue. The latest is out of New York City's Chinatown, where video shows a man randomly punching a 55-year-old Asian woman in the face early Monday evening, reports CBS New York. The woman falls to the ground, but police say she is expected to be OK. Police arrested a suspect in the area a short time later. “He was trying to play it off like he was hit, like he was the victim, not the perp,” a restaurant worker tells the New York Daily News. The suspect is Black, and it was not immediately clear if the attack was being investigated as a hate crime.

story continues below

The assault is the latest in a spate of attacks around the country, a surge that prompted Congress to pass a hate-crime bill specifically about Asians and Pacific Islanders. Last week, a 75-year-old Asian woman suffered a fractured bone in her face after being sucker-punched in Queens, per NBC New York. Also last week, a female Asian-American officer in San Francisco was herself attacked when responding to a call about a man making anti-Asian threats, reports ABC7. The officer sustained minor injuries, including a bloody nose. (Read more anti-Asian attack stories.)