NYPD Seeks Suspect in 'Horrific Attack' on Asian Man

(Newser) – The New York Police Department's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating what the NYPD describes as a "horrific attack" on an Asian man Friday night. Police have released surveillance images and a graphic video of the attack, which left a 61-year-old man in critical condition, NBC New York reports. Police say the attacker approached the victim from behind in East Harlem around 8:20pm, knocked him to the ground, and repeatedly kicked him in the head, reports CNN. No arrests have been made and police have not confirmed that the attack was racially motivated. A witness tells the New York Daily News that the man had been collecting bottles and "minding his business" before he was attacked. (A bill to combat the steep rise in anti-Asian attacks passed the Senate in a 94-1 vote Thursday.)