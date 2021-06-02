Huge Skull Found on NJ Beach

(Newser) – Authorities in New Jersey asked the public to help identify an enormous skull found on a beach over the weekend—and some people got creative. One person guessed that the skull found by state police in the sand at Island Beach State Park after a storm came from a pterodactyl, while another suggested the remains of Jimmy Hoffa had finally been found, the New York Daily News reports. Another person correctly guessed that the skull belonged to a minke whale. Authorities confirmed Wednesday that it was a whale's skull and said it apparently hadn't been washed up by the storm, NJ.com reports. Instead, it came from an 11-foot minke that was buried deep under the sand after it washed up last June. (Read more New Jersey stories.)