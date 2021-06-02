 
X

Huge Skull Found on NJ Beach

'Any guesses?' authorities asked
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 2, 2021 5:37 PM CDT

(Newser) – Authorities in New Jersey asked the public to help identify an enormous skull found on a beach over the weekend—and some people got creative. One person guessed that the skull found by state police in the sand at Island Beach State Park after a storm came from a pterodactyl, while another suggested the remains of Jimmy Hoffa had finally been found, the New York Daily News reports. Another person correctly guessed that the skull belonged to a minke whale. Authorities confirmed Wednesday that it was a whale's skull and said it apparently hadn't been washed up by the storm, NJ.com reports. Instead, it came from an 11-foot minke that was buried deep under the sand after it washed up last June. (Read more New Jersey stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X