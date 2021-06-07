At Least 35 Dead After Pakistan Train Collision

(Newser) – Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing at least 35 passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. Between 15 and 20 passengers are still trapped in the wreckage of the Millat Express train and authorities were trying to arrange heavy machinery to rescue those people who are crying for help, said Umar Tufail, a police chief in Ghotki district in Sindh province, where the collision occurred before dawn. The Millat Express derailed and the Sir Syed Express train hit it soon afterward, said Usman Abdullah, a deputy commissioner in Ghotki. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the derailment and the subsequent collision, the AP reports. “Right now the challenge for us is to quickly rescue those passengers who are still trapped in the wreckage," he said.

Azam Swati, minister for railways, told the AP that so far 35 people had died and dozens of others were injured. He said engineers and experts were trying to determine what caused the collision and that all aspects will be examined, including the possibility of sabotage. “We are not sure about the cause of the train accident at this stage," he said. According to railway officials, about 1,100 passengers were on board the two trains, and arrangements were being made to assist the survivors. According to local media, some of the passengers were traveling by the Millat Express train to attend a wedding party but it was unclear whether they were among the dead or injured. Pakistan’s prime minister expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy. Imran Khan said on Twitter that he had asked the railway minister to supervise the rescue work and also ordered a probe into the crash.