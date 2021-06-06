Last of Soldiers Who Freed Auschwitz Dies at 98

In 2015 file photo, Soviet war veteran David Dushman, 92, center, attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Russian War Memorial in Berlin, Germany. Dushman, the last surviving Allied soldier involved in the liberation of Auschwitz, has died. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

In 2015 file photo, Soviet war veteran David Dushman, 92, center, attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Russian War Memorial in Berlin, Germany. Dushman, the last surviving Allied soldier involved in... (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)