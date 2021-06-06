 
Burger King Takes Dig at Chick-Fil-A With Donations

Chain gives part of chicken sandwich proceeds to LGBTQ group, 'even on Sundays'
By Liz MacGahan,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 6, 2021 4:56 PM CDT
Updated Jun 7, 2021 12:33 AM CDT

There’s a new battle underway in the chicken sandwich war. Burger King will donate part of the price of each Ch’King sandwich to an LGBTQ civil rights organization throughout June—Pride month, reports USA Today. And because the restaurant tweeted that they’ll make the donations to the Human Rights Campaign “even on Sundays,” it’s definitely a shot across the bow of Chick-Fil-A, which is closed Sundays. That Atlanta-based chain has long been associated with donations to anti-LGBTQ charities, though that support has reportedly stopped.

Burger King is still well-positioned to grab the spotlight with its pride promo, though, promising to give up to $250,000 to the LGBTQ advocacy group, per Insider. The Ch’King, which debuted Thursday, is the newest in a wave of fast-food chicken sandwiches. Popeye’s had one so popular it routinely sold out back in 2019. KFC put the chicken between two glazed doughnuts. Chick-Fil-A, while retaining bragging rights for selling the original fast-food chicken sandwich, has its mind on other things, and is recovering from a sauce shortage.
