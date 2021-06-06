Burger King Takes Dig at Chick-Fil-A With Donations

(Newser)
–
There’s a new battle underway in the chicken sandwich war
. Burger King will donate part of the price of each Ch’King sandwich to an LGBTQ civil rights organization throughout June—Pride month, reports USA Today
. And because the restaurant tweeted
that they’ll make the donations to the Human Rights Campaign “even on Sundays,” it’s definitely a shot across the bow of Chick-Fil-A, which is closed Sundays. That Atlanta-based chain has long been associated with donations to anti-LGBTQ charities, though that support has reportedly stopped
.
Burger King is still well-positioned to grab the spotlight with its pride promo, though, promising to give up to $250,000 to the LGBTQ advocacy group, per Insider
. The Ch’King, which debuted Thursday, is the newest in a wave of fast-food chicken sandwiches. Popeye’s had one so popular it routinely sold out
back in 2019. KFC put the chicken between two glazed doughnuts
. Chick-Fil-A, while retaining bragging rights for selling the original fast-food chicken sandwich, has its mind on other things, and is recovering from a sauce shortage
.
