Why Use a Knife If You Have a Sword

(Newser)
–
A job worth doing is worth doing right. If the job is cutting a giant ceremonial cake, and you’re the queen of England, well, then bring your sword because you’ve got work to do. Queen Elizabeth was offered a knife Friday, which she declined, saying, "This is something more unusual," People
reports. "I don't think this is going to work," her daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, said, and offered assistance. But everything turned out fine: "That looks very good," the queen said upon cutting a slice.
The occasion, a celebration of the Big Lunch Initiative that encourages people to meet for meals, also fell just before the queen's ceremonial birthday. The queen’s actual 95th birthday was April 21. The queen also met with G7 summit leaders, one of her first outings since her husband, Prince Philip, died in April
. Lest you think this is a wholly serious affair, though, know there are giggles audible in a video
of the occasion.
