With 'Deep Sorrow,' Queen Announces Prince Philip's Death

(Newser) – Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace said. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle." Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became queen. He was the longest-serving consort (meaning official companion of the monarch) in British history, reports the AP.

Historian Sarah Gristwood tells NBC News that at the time his wife became queen, the British monarchy "wasn’t equipped to deal with a new media age, and Prince Philip played a huge role in moving it forward." He was, for instance, the first of the British royals to do a TV interview, and helped bring the royals to the public using TV rather than radio. He retired from public engagements in 2017 after carrying out more than 20,000 of them. Philip was a member of the Greek royal family and was born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921. He was an avid sportsman who loved country pursuits. He had four children, eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren, per the BBC. (Read more Prince Philip stories.)