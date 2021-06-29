He Jumped Out of a Plane at LAX. Here's the Backstory

(Newser) – The man who jumped from a moving plane at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday not only broke his leg—he's now facing up to two decades in federal prison. Mexican national Luis Antonio Victoria Dominguez allegedly told authorities he'd spent the previous days smoking "a lot" of crystal meth, which might be why he missed two earlier flights to Salt Lake City on Thursday and Friday, reports the Washington Post. The 33-year-old had arrived in Los Angeles on a flight from Cabo San Lucas on Tuesday, initially planning to take a bus to Utah. But after smoking the meth, he decided to fly instead, according to the US attorney's office for the Central District of California. When he finally boarded United Airlines Flight 5365 ahead of its 6:30pm departure time, he "was coming down from all the drugs he had used ... and immediately started to doze off," per the complaint.

That's when Victoria Dominguez heard passengers behind him "talking about the flight going to a different city than Salt Lake City," per the complaint. He panicked, telling the woman seated next to him that he planned to jump out, per the Post. He "sprinted" to the front of the plane, "began banging on the cockpit door and manipulating the locked doorknob," then opened the front right emergency exit, deploying the emergency slide as the plane was taxiing, according to the complaint and an FBI affidavit, per KCBS. He made it out the door, despite a passenger's attempt to hold him by the collar, but he missed the slide, breaking his right leg in the fall to the tarmac, before attempting to crawl away. Victoria Dominguez, who later underwent surgery, is to appear in court this week. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison on a charge of interfering with the flight crew. (Read more weird crimes stories.)