Pro Golfer Shot, Killed At Work At Georgia Country Club

(Newser) – A pro golfer was shot and killed Saturday in Georgia. Gene Siller, 41, a Georgia PGA Section regular, was at work at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw when someone drove a white pickup truck into a sand trap, a witness told 11 Alive. When Siller went to check it out, he was shot. One bystander said he heard five shots in a row. Police haven’t confirmed details, and no motive is known. No suspect has been caught.

The Georgia State Golf Association tweeted their condolences, saying, “All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller’s family and friends.” Fellow golfer Marc Cain said, “He was a super nice guy with two young kids and a beautiful wife,” the Gwinnett Daily Post reports. “Our hearts are ripped out with the sad news.” (Read more shooting stories.)