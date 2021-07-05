Disney Brings Back Fireworks, With a Significant Change

(Newser) – Fireworks are back at Disney World after more than a year without the iconic nightly event, but the show is a bit different now. Rather than starting off with the familiar greeting: "Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, dreamers of all ages," viewers at the Florida theme park now hear simply, "Good evening, dreamers of all ages." A spokesperson for Disney tells CBS News the move is part of a "broader effort" toward inclusivity. Fireworks resumed Thursday night after a suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Orange County Register reports that at Disneyland in California, fireworks restarted Sunday with the new greeting, "Good evening, friends." Tokyo Disneyland also changed its wording back in March, and is reportedly using the same phrase as the Florida resort. (As one might imagine, reactions on Twitter were mixed.) In other moves toward inclusion, Jungle Cruise and Splash Mountain are being updated to remove racism, and cast members are now allowed to choose gender-inclusive hairstyles, fingernail styles, jewelry and costumes. (Read more Disney stories.)