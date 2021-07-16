(Newser) – It's been just over three years since celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain died by suicide at the age of 61, and a new documentary by filmmaker Morgan Neville hopes to shed some light not only on Bourdain's life, but also on the aftermath of his death. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, in theaters Friday, is receiving high marks on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 96% rating from critics. That's not to say there aren't issues, specifically regarding the narrative over Bourdain's relationship with actress Asia Argento, as well as Neville's use of artificial intelligence to simulate Bourdain's voice. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Neville talks about the former, saying he used "tremendous restraint" and showed only "a fraction of what was there" between Bourdain and Argento. Why Neville really wants people to watch, however, is because of what Bourdain managed to do while he was with us: "dimensionalize people and places on the far side of the world." Some of the reviews and feedback:

story continues below