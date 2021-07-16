Pilot Hailed as Hero After Crash Landing in Siberia

(Newser) – Less than two weeks after the crash of an Antonov An-26 aircraft killed 28 people in Siberia, authorities feared the worst when a similar aircraft disappeared early Friday. It went off the radar soon after departing the town of Kedrovy for a short flight to Tomsk. But helicopters sent to search for the missing Antonov An-28 turboprop discovered that all 19 passengers and crew had survived what authorities describe as a "hard landing" in rough terrain, Sky News reports. Authorities say the aircraft, operated by regional airline SiLA, came down following an engine failure shortly after take-off. Pilot Anatoly Prytkov is being hailed as a hero for landing the plane in a swampy area without loss of life, reports the Siberian Times. (Read more Russia stories.)