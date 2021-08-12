QAnon Believer Charged With Killing Kids With 'Serpent DNA'

(Newser) – A believer in the QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories killed his two young children, believing they had "serpent DNA," according to federal authorities. Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, owner of the Lovewater Surf School in Santa Barbara, Calif., was detained by border agents—who allegedly found blood in his vehicle—while trying to return to the US from Mexico on Monday, hours after he allegedly killed his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter, per NBC News. A farmworker at a ranch near Rosarito in Baja California had found the children's bodies Monday morning, according to Baja California's attorney general Hiram Sanchez. He said the boy had been stabbed 17 times, and the girl stabbed 12 times, per the Ventura County Star. Authorities said video footage showed Coleman leaving a Rosarito hotel with the children before dawn, then returning alone.

The three had checked in on Saturday. That same day, Coleman's wife contacted police, saying her husband had left without a car seat and without telling her where he was going. But she said she didn't fear for the children, per the AP. A criminal complaint from the Justice Department claims Coleman confessed to killing them by "shooting a spear fishing gun into their chests." The 2-year-old didn't die right away so he had to "move the spear around," Coleman allegedly said, per KABC. A bloody wooden stake was also found. Coleman allegedly claimed "he was enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions" revealing his wife "possessed serpent DNA and had passed it on to his children." He allegedly said he had to kill the children to save the world from the "monsters." He was charged with foreign murder of US nationals on Wednesday.